Archana Puran Singh Reacts to ‘Insults’ on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Krushna Abhishek Jokes About Her Fee

The latest season of comedian Kapil Sharma’s popular comedy series “The Great Indian Kapil Show” is currently streaming on Netflix, and it has already started making headlines. With familiar faces returning and fresh banter on display, the show continues to entertain audiences across generations. The fourth season features Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu seated together on the judge’s panel, a combination that has added extra energy and laughter to the show.

Archana Puran Singh

Archana Puran Singh Revealed Major Things

During the promotional interviews for the new season, Archana Puran Singh was asked a question she often faces, why she endures so much humiliation on the show. The question was triggered by reactions from viewers and even from the family members of fellow artists. Actor Kiku Sharda revealed that his mother frequently asks him why a senior and respected artist like Archana Puran Singh is repeatedly insulted on the show.

Archana Puran Singh

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill’s Adorable Photos With Armaan Malik’s Son Zaid Malik Go Viral, Fans Can’t Get Enough

Responding to this, Archana gave a heartfelt clarification, “Many people on social media ask me why I tolerate these insults. First of all, this isn’t true. It’s called roasting. People on both sides participate willingly.” She further explained that the team shares deep mutual respect and affection. “Our entire team has admiration for each other. I know they would never mistreat me. I love Kapil, Sunil, Krushna, and Kiku so much that I never feel bad about anything they say. All these jokes are said with love,” she added.

Archana Puran Singh

As the conversation turned emotional, comedian Krushna Abhishek, who was sitting next to Archana, lightened the moment with his trademark humor. “I do love you, but let me tell you, Archana ji charges a hefty fee,” he joked. The comment drew laughter from everyone present, reinforcing the light-hearted and friendly atmosphere among the cast. In another amusing revelation, Archana Puran Singh responded to a fan question about Navjot Singh Sidhu’s laughter, which has become a highlight of the show.

Archana Puran Singh

Archana said, “Sidhu needs a laugh button because he laughs so loudly”. Archana humorously added that while people often think she laughs the loudest, Sidhu easily beats her. “Because of his laughter, I’ve started hearing a little less in my right ear. He keeps laughing even after the joke is over,” she said with a smile. Let us tell you that the fourth season of The Great Indian Kapil Show premiered on December 20, 2025, and kicked off with a bang.