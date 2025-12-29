Director Sajid Khan Injured on Set, Sister Farah Khan Confirms Successful Surgery and Recovery

Bollywood director and former Bigg Boss contestant Sajid Khan has reportedly met with an accident while shooting for an upcoming project. According to media reports, the filmmaker fractured his leg on set during filming for an Ekta Kapoor production, following which he was immediately taken for medical treatment. His sister, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, has now shared an update on his health, reassuring fans that Sajid is doing well after undergoing surgery.

According to some of the media reports, Farah Khan confirmed the accident and revealed that the surgery was successful. “The surgery is done. He is completely fine now. He is recovering,” Farah said. Her statement has brought relief to those concerned about Sajid Khan’s condition, especially as he was preparing to return to active filmmaking after a long gap.

Sajid Khan, who turned 55 last month, has been planning a comeback to the director’s chair after staying away from films for several years. He recently shared a video from his birthday celebration, hinting at a fresh chapter in his professional life. Known for directing commercially successful films like Housefull 2 and Humshakals, Sajid has also been a familiar face on television, having hosted and judged multiple reality shows over the years.

In 2018, Sajid Khan faced serious allegations of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement, following which he stepped away from directing films. Although he later participated in Bigg Boss 16 in an attempt to revive his career, the reality show did not significantly improve his professional prospects. Despite this, Sajid has been making efforts to return to filmmaking, and the recent accident occurred during one such project.

Meanwhile, Farah Khan herself has taken a different career route. The successful director has stepped away from filmmaking and reinvented herself as a YouTuber. Her vlogs, often featuring her cook Dilip, have gained immense popularity. Interestingly, Farah has openly stated that she has earned more from YouTube than from her films, highlighting the growing influence of digital platforms in the entertainment industry.