Shehnaaz Gill’s Adorable Photos With Armaan Malik’s Son Zaid Malik Go Viral, Fans Can’t Get Enough

Actress Shehnaaz Gill never fails to grab attention on social media, and once again she has melted hearts online. Known for her charm, innocence, and infectious cuteness, Shehnaaz recently shared a few adorable pictures with YouTuber Armaan Malik’s son, Zaid Malik, and fans are going crazy over them. The photos and videos circulating on social media have left netizens completely smitten by the duo’s innocence and natural bond.

Shehnaaz Gill and Zaid Malik’s Sweet Moments Win Hearts

Shehnaaz Gill posted three heartwarming photos on her Instagram, featuring little Zaid Malik. Sharing her emotions, the actress wrote, “His innocence reminds me how beautiful the world can be. Cutiepie. Zaid Malik.” The post was instantly flooded with red heart emojis, love-filled comments, and admiration from fans. Many users also noticed the chocolate Zaid was holding, adding to the charm of the pictures.

Soon after, a video surfaced online showing Zaid showering affection first towards Shehnaaz Gill and then towards her brother Shahbaz Gill. The clip further amplified the cuteness factor, making it impossible for fans to scroll past. As expected, the internet had plenty to say. Social media users couldn’t stop praising the duo with comments like, “Their cuteness is unmatched.” “This is Zaid’s charm.” “Two cuties in one frame.”

The overwhelming response once again proves Shehnaaz Gill’s massive fan following and her ability to connect effortlessly with people of all ages. Zaid Malik, the son of popular YouTuber Armaan Malik and his second wife, has already become a social media sensation. Armaan Malik, who is married to Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, is a well-known digital creator. He has four children, with a fifth child expected soon.

Among all, Zaid often stands out for his looks and screen presence. Reports suggest that he has even started working in a South Indian film, where he is said to be earning ₹3 lakh per day, making him one of the most talked-about star kids on social media. Shehnaaz Gill’s affection for children is no secret. Earlier, she was often seen spending quality time with Bharti Singh’s son Gola when he was little. Her nurturing and playful side has always resonated deeply with fans, adding to her lovable image.