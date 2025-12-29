We Show Up For Them, They Don’t For Us: Kichcha Sudeepa Reignites Cross-Industry Rivalry

Kannada cinema superstar Kichcha Sudeepa has recently sparked conversation in South Indian film circles with a candid critique of what he describes as the one-sided nature of cameo appearances among film industries. In a recent interview, the actor expressed disappointment that while he and his peers frequently appear in cameo roles in other language films, the reciprocity he expected from others has not materialised.

Sudeepa’s remarks come on the heels of the release of his action thriller Mark, which opened in theatres on December 25. While the film has been garnering attention for its intense narrative and Sudeepa’s performance as a no-nonsense suspended police officer, the actor chose to use the spotlight to discuss what he sees as a deeper issue within the industry’s cross-regional relationships.

Speaking to reporters, Sudeepa acknowledged that actors from Kannada cinema, including himself, have done cameo appearances in films outside their home industry. He shared that despite making these appearances and even doing so without remuneration in some cases, he has not seen a similar enthusiasm from stars in other languages to feature in Kannada films. “We are doing it but artists are not coming and acting in our films,” he remarked, arguing that collaborative efforts should be mutual and balanced rather than one-way.

Sudeepa pointed to examples where cross-industry collaboration has worked well, such as actor Shivarajkumar’s cameo in Jailer. He said instances like this should serve as a model for how mutual exchanges can foster unity and appreciation across different film industries. However, he suggested these moments are too few and far between, leaving him and others feeling let down by the lack of return opportunities.

In his comments, Sudeepa also touched on the spirit of friendship over commercial benefit. Referencing his cameo in Dabangg 3, he explained that he accepted the role not for money but as a personal favour to Salman Khan, underscoring that such gestures should be rooted in camaraderie rather than transactional expectations. He said he also took up a role in Puli at the request of Thalapathy Vijay because of mutual respect, and that these relationships matter more to him than financial gain.

Sudeepa’s critique has a wider resonance in an era where South Indian cinema is increasingly intersecting with other regional industries and Bollywood. Films now routinely feature cameo roles from actors across linguistic boundaries, and audiences have grown more receptive to pan-Indian casting. Stars like Sudeepa have capitalised on this trend, appearing in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi projects over the years, including Eega, Dabangg 3 and others. His comments seem to be calling for this trend to evolve beyond occasional appearances into deeper collaborative efforts that benefit all industries involved.

Beyond professional collaboration, Sudeepa also reflected on broader themes of craft and longevity in cinema. In his interview, he praised globally respected actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Clint Eastwood, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth for sustaining impactful careers over decades. He suggested that only a select few performers are able to consistently command audience attention throughout their careers, noting that many fade away over time despite early success.

On a personal note, Sudeepa shared glimpses of his upbringing, including how he began earning independently from a young age, which he credits for shaping his work ethic and resilience as an actor.

Industry watchers and fans alike have taken note of Sudeepa’s observations, interpreting them as part of a larger conversation about recognition, respect and equitable participation across India’s diverse cinema landscape. With regional film industries increasingly connected by audience demand and digital platforms, voices like Sudeepa’s add fuel to ongoing discussions about how best to foster authentic collaboration that respects each region’s contributions.