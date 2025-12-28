Suniel Shetty Pens Emotional Birthday Note for Son Ahan Shetty, Says “I Am So Proud of You, Now It’s Your Time”

Bollywood veteran Suniel Shetty who has been a prominent face in Hindi cinema since the 1990s, is now witnessing his son Ahan Shetty carve his own path in the film industry. On the occasion of Ahan’s 30th birthday, Suniel Shetty shared a heartfelt note expressing pride, love, and immense confidence in his son’s future. Ahan Shetty celebrated his birthday on December 28. Marking the special day, Suniel Shetty posted a touching message along with a photo of the father-son duo.



Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty Shared Post For Ahan

His emotional note read, “Watching you walk through life with dignity and determination fills my heart with the greatest joy. I am so proud of your bright future, and there’s one thing I want to tell you, times have changed, and now it’s your time. Happy birthday, my son!” For any father, seeing his child carry forward the family legacy with sincerity and hard work is a moment of immense pride. Suniel Shetty’s message beautifully reflects that sentiment.

Suniel Shetty And Ahan

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay Announces Retirement from Acting After 33 Years; ‘Jan Nayakan’ to Be His Last Film

Suniel Shetty played the iconic role of BSF jawan Bhairav Singh in J.P. Dutta’s 1997 blockbuster ‘Border’, portraying the emotional journey of a soldier who leaves home for duty just a day after his wedding. Now, after 28 years, Ahan Shetty is all set to appear in the film’s sequel, ‘Border 2’, stepping into the world of patriotic cinema just like his father. In the upcoming film, Ahan will be seen as an Indian Navy officer.

Ahan Shetty

Reports also suggest that Suniel Shetty, Sudesh Berry, and Akshaye Khanna are likely to make cameo appearances, making the sequel even more special for fans of the original. Ahan has revealed that preparing for ‘Border 2’ was physically and mentally demanding. To authentically portray a soldier, he underwent rigorous training and lost 5 kg for the role followed by intensive weight training. The film is shot NDA Khadakwasla, living like real soldiers and filmed scenes in 40°C heat.

Suniel Shetty

Despite the challenges, Ahan embraced the process wholeheartedly, proving his dedication and discipline as an actor. ‘Border 2’ features an impressive ensemble, including, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The film is set to release in theaters on January 23, 2026, and expectations are already sky-high. With the legacy of his father behind him and a promising future ahead, Ahan Shetty is gearing up for a major breakthrough in Bollywood.