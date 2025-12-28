Thalapathy Vijay Announces Retirement from Acting After 33 Years; ‘Jan Nayakan’ to Be His Last Film

In a major announcement that has taken the film industry by surprise, Thalapathy Vijay has officially declared his retirement from acting. After a glorious 33-year journey in cinema, the superstar revealed that he is stepping away from films to dedicate himself fully to politics. The announcement was made on December 27, 2025, during the audio launch of H. Vinoth’s film ‘Jan Nayakan’ in Malaysia.

Vijay began his acting career at the age of 10, appearing as a child artist in the Tamil film ‘Vetri’. He later made his debut as a hero at 18 with the 1992 film ‘Naalaiya Theerpu’. Over three decades, he rose to become one of Indian cinema’s biggest superstars, earning the title “Thalapathy” and amassing a massive global fan base. Now at 51, Vijay has confirmed that ‘Jan Nayakan’ will be his final film.

Addressing thousands of fans at the Malaysia event, Vijay delivered a heartfelt speech about his decision to retire from acting. He said, “Only one thing matters to me. People come for me and stand in theaters. That’s why I am ready to stand for them for the next 30–33 years.” Vijay, who launched his political party Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam last year and contested in the Tamil Nadu state elections, emphasized that this shift is a way of giving back to his fans.

He further added, “I stepped into cinema hoping to build a small sandcastle, but you gave me a palace. Therefore, I will also stand for the fans who have supported me. This Vijay will repay their gratitude.” His emotional words left fans both proud and heartbroken as they realized that their favourite star would no longer be seen on the big screen. The grand audio launch event in Malaysia was attended by several well-known personalities, including, Pooja Hegde, Priyamani, Anirudh Ravichander, and Lyricist Vivek.

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol also plays a significant role in Jan Nayakan, further upping audience excitement. Directed by H. Vinoth, Jan Nayakan is scheduled to hit theaters on January 9, 2026. Given that this is Vijay’s final film, fans across the world are eagerly waiting to witness his last on-screen performance. With this emotional announcement, Thalapathy Vijay closes a monumental chapter of his life and begins a new one in politics.