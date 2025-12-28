Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, And Daughter Raha Leave Mumbai for New Year Vacation, Ranbir’s New Look Grabs Attention

Bollywood’s power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have flown out of Mumbai for their New Year vacation, and as always, the paparazzi captured every moment at the Kalina private airport. Their daughter Raha Kapoor also accompanied them, although fans didn’t get a clear glimpse of her, as Alia carefully shielded her from cameras and quickly took her inside.

In the viral airport video, Alia and little Raha are seen stepping out of their car. While the actress ensured her daughter remained away from the flashing cameras, Raha’s adorable tiny feet were briefly visible, melting fans’ hearts. After safely taking Raha inside the airport, Alia came back out, smiled, and waved to the paparazzi, maintaining her warm and polite gesture towards the media.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor surprised everyone with his clean-shaven look. The actor, who had been sporting a mustache for his film shoots, appeared in a completely fresh avatar. Ranbir is currently juggling two major projects, ‘Love and War’ directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and ‘Ramayana’ directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Interestingly, Alia Bhatt is also a part of Love and War, where she stars alongside Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal.

The couple recently shifted into their luxurious new residence worth more than ₹250 crore. They celebrated their first Christmas in the new home, and glimpses of the celebration were shared on Instagram, giving fans a sneak peek into their festive family moments. Like many Bollywood celebrities who prefer celebrating New Year away from the bustle of Mumbai, Alia and Ranbir have also chosen to ring in 2026 abroad, spending quality time with their daughter Raha.

Let us tell you that with Ranbir Kapoor’s new look, Alia Bhatt’s warm gesture, and Raha’s rare public appearance, the family’s airport moment has become one of the most talked-about celebrity updates of the day. Now it will be worth seeing where this sweet couple is going to land for their vacation with their little baby girl.