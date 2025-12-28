Kajol’s Daughter Nysa Devgn Spotted Crying in Car Amid Bollywood Debut Speculations, Video Went Viral

The year 2025 is turning out to be all about star kids. With fresh faces like Khushi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Aman Devgn, Junaid Khan, Rasha Thadani, Shanaya Kapoor, and Ahaan Panday making their mark in Bollywood, fans are eagerly waiting to see who steps into the spotlight next. Now, Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn is back in the headlines, but for an unexpected reason.

Nysa Devgn Spotted Crying

A video of Nysa Devgn soon began circulating on social media where she can be seen sitting inside a car, talking on the phone. What caught everyone’s attention was her visibly emotional state. Her eyes appear red, and she seems to be speaking with seriousness, leading many users to speculate that she may have been crying. While the clip has sparked widespread discussion online, the reason behind her emotional moment remains unknown.

Fans are concerned, while some believe the video may be taken out of context. Despite constant buzz about her entry into films, Kajol has repeatedly clarified that Nysa has no plans to become an actress. Responding to questions about Nysa joining Bollywood, Kajol recently said, “Absolutely not. I don’t think she will. She’s 22… just about to turn 22. I think she’s made up her mind that she’s not coming into it.”

Kajol further advised youngsters not to get carried away by external opinions and said, “Please don’t take advice from everyone. If you ask, ‘What should I do?’ a hundred people will tell you what to change your nose, your hands, your hair… everything.” Her statement made it clear that Nysa is charting her own path, independent of the expectations that come with being a star kid. While Nysa has no interest in entering the film industry, many of her peers have already taken the plunge this year.

This sudden flood of young talent has made fans wonder whether Nysa might reconsider her decision, especially with her name trending frequently. With her viral video making waves and constant media attention, Nysa Devgn continues to remain one of the most talked-about star kids despite not being in films. Whether she eventually follows her parents’ path or chooses an entirely different career, fans and paparazzi clearly remain curious about her every move.