Arshad Warsi Reveals Unknown Side of Akshaye Khanna Amid His Exit From Drishyam 3, Says “He Doesn’t Care About PR or Anyone”

Akshaye Khanna, who recently impressed audiences with his powerful performance as Pakistani dacoit Rehman in Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar, is currently receiving massive appreciation from critics and fans alike. His intense screen presence and unmatched acting skills have overshadowed several other actors in the film. Amid all the praise, actor Arshad Warsi has opened up about Akshaye’s unique personality, revealing unknown details about the star.

Akshaye Khanna

Arshad Warsi Talks About Akshaye Khanna

Arshad Warsi, who has previously worked with Akshaye Khanna in ‘Hulchul’ and ‘Shortkut’, recently spoke about him in an interview with one of the media houses. When asked about Akshaye, Arshad described him as a serious yet incredibly talented actor. Arshad said, “He is a serious person. He’s a good actor, he has always been a good actor. There’s no doubt about that. But he lives in his own world.”

Arshad Warsi

Also Read: Bollywood Star Suniel Shetty Rejects ₹40 Crore Tobacco Ad, Says Fitness & Values Matter More Than Money

The actor further added that Akshaye has a very distinct personality and prefers staying away from unnecessary interactions. Arshad said, “He doesn’t care about you. He doesn’t care about anyone. He has his own life. What you think or don’t think about him is your problem, not mine. He doesn’t care about PR or anything like that. From day one… he’s been like that.”

Arshad Warsi

Warsi’s comments have sparked curiosity among fans, with many calling Akshaye one of the rarest personalities in Bollywood, someone who remains unaffected by trends, opinions, or the glamour surrounding the industry. Along with the success of ‘Dhurandhar’, Akshaye Khanna is also trending due to his exit from ‘Drishyam 3’. Known for blockbuster films like ‘Chhava’ and ‘Dhurandhar’, the actor reportedly distanced himself from Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film.

Akshaye Khanna

Following his withdrawal, the producer issued a legal notice to him. The controversy escalated when the makers claimed that Jaideep Ahlawat had been cast in place of Akshaye and further stated that Jaideep is a better actor and a better person than him. This remark stirred mixed reactions on social media, with fans debating both sides. Despite controversies, Akshaye Khanna continues to remain a respected and admired figure due to his extraordinary craft.