“Tau Mai Teri Chori Ki Umar Ki Hu”, Haryanvi Star Pranjal Dahiya Schools Misbehaving Audience, Shares Cryptic Instagram Post

Haryanvi dancer and actress Pranjal Dahiya is once again in the headlines after a video of her confronting misbehaving audience members during a live event went viral on social media. Known for her powerful performances and massive fan following, Pranjal is being praised for handling the situation with confidence and dignity. In the viral clip, Pranjal is seen stopping her performance midway to address a few people standing near the stage who were allegedly trying to misbehave.

Without hesitation, the actress firmly reminded them to maintain decorum and respect artists. Pranjal can be heard saying, “Behave properly, because someone’s sister or daughter is also standing here. Uncle, I am the same age as your daughter. The one in the black jacket, you need to control yourself.” She also appealed to the crowd to stay calm and cooperate so that everyone could enjoy the show peacefully.

Pranjal further added, “Sir, please stay a little away from the stage. Our performance is still left. Enjoy freely, but please cooperate with us as well.” The incident reportedly took place on Saturday, December 27, during one of her stage shows, where a few individuals at the front of the audience were seen crossing their limits. Following the controversy, Pranjal Dahiya posted a mysterious and powerful message on her Instagram story.

Her note read, “No matter how pure your character is, they think what happens in their own homes.” Fans and social media users believe this message was directed at those who tried to misbehave with her during the performance. Many are applauding her for standing up for herself and calling out inappropriate behaviour. Let us tell you that Pranjal Dahiya is a well-known name in the Haryanvi entertainment industry.

Pranjal has collaborated with almost every major artist in Haryana and enjoys massive popularity both offline and online. Her music videos frequently trend on YouTube and Instagram. Some of her biggest hits include, 52 Gaj Ka Daman, DJ Pe Matkungi, Bhagat Aadmi, Jutti Kali, Kabootar, and Balam Thanedar. Songs like “Kabootar” and “Balam Thanedar Chalave Gypsy” became viral sensations, inspiring millions of reels on social media platforms.