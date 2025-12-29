Vijay Stumbles, Falls At Chennai Airport After Heavy Crowd Mob, Fans Question Security

Tamil superstar Vijay had a tense moment at Chennai airport when he stumbled and fell while trying to make his way through a massive crowd of fans and media on Sunday. The actor, who recently returned to the city, was surrounded by hundreds of admirers hoping to catch a glimpse of him, leading to an uncomfortable rush at the arrival gate. Videos of the incident were widely circulated on social media, sparking concerns about crowd management and celebrity safety during public appearances.

In the viral clips, Vijay is seen walking toward the exit as fans surge forward, smartphones raised in excitement. As the crowd closes in, the actor appears to lose balance and falls forward, almost tripping over luggage positioned near his path. Security personnel immediately step in, helping him steady himself while attempting to push the crowd back. Despite the chaos, Vijay briefly acknowledged the crowd before being escorted out of the airport.

VIDEO | TVK chief Vijay stumbled and fell while trying to get into his car at the Chennai airport. A large crowd of fans gathered to welcome him as he returned from Malaysia. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/x42Kpd0AsW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 28, 2025

This incident has triggered strong reactions from social media users and Vijay’s fan base. Many expressed anger and disappointment over what they perceived as insufficient security arrangements. Comments online highlighted fears that such lapses could lead to serious injuries, especially with uncontrolled crowd pressure. A widely shared comment among fans asked, “What was the security doing? This could have been much worse.” Others noted that the actor’s calm handling of the situation showed professionalism, even when visibly uncomfortable.

The airport scene also included several paparazzi and vloggers trying to capture exclusive footage, adding to the congestion. Videos captured security trying to create space around Vijay, but the sheer number of people proved overwhelming. Several users online asserted that this incident emphasized the need for stricter and more organized crowd control, especially when public figures known for their massive fan following are scheduled to arrive.

Vijay’s popularity has grown exponentially over the years, and any public sighting tends to attract large crowds. Scenes like these are not new for top South film stars, who often face mob-like reception at airports, event venues and shooting spots. Fans gathering in huge numbers with limited oversight has previously led to logistical challenges and safety risks that authorities are continually attempting to manage.

While Vijay has not issued any public statement on the incident, his fans have urged airport authorities and event organizers to take stronger preventive measures going forward. Many suggested cordoned walk paths for celebrities and reinforced security when arrival details are known beforehand.

The actor’s fans also expressed relief that he did not sustain any visible injury during the fall. Several wrote supportive messages, wishing him well and urging fellow fans to admire responsibly and ensure their enthusiasm does not jeopardize his safety in future interactions.

Vijay is currently among the most followed and influential stars in Indian cinema, and his movements consistently attract attention. As the videos continue to circulate online, the debate around better infrastructure and planning for celebrity handling at public locations is gaining renewed urgency.