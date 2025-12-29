Dhruv Rathee: “Bhagwan ne tumhe dimag diya hai toh kyun nahi istemal karte uska. Read Deets Inside…

Social media influencer Dhruv Rathee has responded to the online criticism he faced after making remarks about Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor’s appearance. The controversy stems from a recent YouTube video in which Rathee discussed cosmetic procedures among film industry figures, including Kapoor.

Dhruv Rathee’s Youtube Post

Rathee’s video, released on December 25, focused on what he described as “The FAKE Beauty of Bollywood Celebrities,” claiming that several well-known actors — such as Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Shruti Haasan, Shilpa Shetty, Kajol, and Priyanka Chopra — had reportedly undergone cosmetic enhancements.

Dhruv’s Response on Bangladeshi Hindus

Soon after the video went live, many viewers linked Rathee’s mention of Janhvi Kapoor to her recent social media post condemning the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh. Critics on social platforms accused him of indirectly targeting her political stance rather than discussing plastic surgery.

In response, Rathee took to social media to clarify his intentions. Sharing a video and a caption asking, “Did I mock Janhvi Kapoor for her post on Bangladeshi Hindus?”, he pushed back against claims that his content was a targeted attack.

Dhruv’s straight replies to trollers

Rathee stressed that his video was about broader concerns regarding cosmetic surgery and its societal impact, not a personal critique of Janhvi. He urged audiences to think critically instead of assuming connections without evidence. He also reiterated that he doesn’t fear public figures or their influence, asserting, “Naa main tumhare papa se darta aur naa hi main kisi Bollywood celebrity se darta.”

The debate has drawn reactions from others close to Kapoor. Social media personality Orry, a friend of the actress, dismissed Rathee’s involvement in the issue and suggested that Janhvi might not even be aware of his comments.

As of now, Janhvi Kapoor herself has not publicly commented on Rathee’s remarks or his response to the backlash.