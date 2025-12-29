Kriti Kharbanda Says Her Identity Was Misused, Imposter Messaging Fans: Deets Inside!

Recently, Kriti Kharbanda has fallen prey to identity theft, becoming the latest celebrity targeted by online impersonation. The actress shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp message sent by an imposter who falsely used her name and identity while contacting another person. By posting the message, Kriti warned her followers and the public to remain cautious and not engage with fraudulent communications. She urged people to verify information before responding to such messages. The Instagram story, highlighting the incident and her alert, has since gone viral across social media platforms. Readers are encouraged to read the full story for complete details inside.

Kriti Kharbanda has fallen prey to identity theft, joining a growing list of celebrities facing the issue. The Pagalpanti actress recently shared a screenshot revealing someone impersonating her on WhatsApp. She warned followers that the imposter has been messaging people, posing as her, and asking random questions. Taking to her Instagram story, Kriti urged everyone to stay alert and avoid engaging with the fake account. Identity theft has become increasingly common in showbiz. Earlier this week, Rakul Preet Singh also exposed an imposter and revealed that she, too, was targeted through identity theft, highlighting digital risks faced by public figures.

Kriti Kharbanda Says She Is a Victim of Identity Theft

Kriti Kharbanda took to Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of a WhatsApp message, adding a brief note alongside it, as the Housefull 4 actress addressed her followers online today. “Not ok. Not cool. Not my number. Pretending to be someone you’re not is a clear case of identity theft. Be warned.” (sic)

The photo shows an individual messaging someone while impersonating Kriti. When the recipient replied, the conversation revealed the fake account attempting to mislead and deceive the unsuspecting user online deliberately. “This is not her number.” The imposter replied to the person, “I messaged this baba.”

Further details about the matter have not been disclosed yet. A few days ago, Rakul Preet Singh took to social media to warn followers about an imposter contacting people while pretending to be her, sharing a cautionary note online recently. “Hi guys, it’s come to my notice that someone is impersonating on WhatsApp as me and chatting with people. Plz notice this isn’t my number and do not engage in any random conversations. Kindly block…” (sic)

Apart from the actress, Sunny Leone and Abhinav Shukla revealed that miscreants used their identities to obtain multiple bank loans. Speaking earlier, Abhinav Shukla stated that he became aware of the fraud after receiving repeated notices from banks recently nationwide. “Fraudsters are evolving faster than we do; they have a new trick up their sleeve each time. Even though I’m a public figure, I’m an introvert at heart, so I don’t end up sharing too much online, but in such cases where people are impersonating you, no matter how careful one is, you end up getting trapped in these scams. All one can do is try to be vigilant and avoid sharing personal information online.”

On work front

Coming back to Kriti Kharbanda, the actress will next appear in the film Risky Romeo. She was last seen in the web series Rana Naidu Season Two on streaming platforms.