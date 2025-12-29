Is Sunidhi Chauhan’s Concert, Taylor Swift coded? Read Deets Inside….

At her Delhi concert on Saturday, iconic singer Sunidhi Chauhan surprised fans by inviting actor Sanya Malhotra on stage during her I Am Home India Tour stop at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. What began as a high-energy live performance turned into a viral internet moment shortly after clips of the duet were shared online.

Sunidhi and Sanya hit Aankh together

In one of the most talked-about clips, Sanya, dressed in a vibrant blue outfit, joined Sunidhi—who sported a striking purple look—to dance together to the hit track Aankh. The pair’s chemistry and moves quickly caught the attention of viewers on platforms like Reddit and X. Many fans praised the unexpected appearance and applauded how well the duo grooved together on stage.

Sanya and Taylor’s blue bodysuit

A number of social media users also compared Sanya’s costume to a blue bodysuit Taylor Swift wore during her Eras Tour, sparking playful discussion online about “Taylor Swift vibes” at the concert.

Fans reacted with excitement, sharing comments like “What an elite show Delhi has gotten!” and “They look like sisters.” Others celebrated Sunidhi Chauhan’s boundless energy and Sanya’s dance skills, saying the performance was one of the night’s highlights.

The I Am Home India Tour kicked off on Christmas Eve in Mumbai, where veteran singer Alisha Chinai also made a surprise appearance. After Delhi, the tour heads to cities including Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore, Lucknow, and Kolkata.