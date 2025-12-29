Sobhita Dhulipala Says Dhurandhar Is Mind-Blowing, Lauds Ranveer Singh And Sara Arjun Starrer: Read Here!

Sobhita Dhulipala recently praised Dhurandhar, describing the film as mind-blowing and applauding the passion of its entire team. The Made In Heaven star highlighted Ranveer Singh’s powerful, intense performance, crediting him for elevating the narrative with remarkable conviction. She also showered appreciation on Sara Arjun, commending her talent, confidence, and striking screen presence. Calling the film inspiring, Sobhita said Dhurandhar stands apart from conventional cinema and offers a fresh, immersive experience.

According to her, the storytelling, performances, and vision come together seamlessly, making the film unlike any other and a memorable cinematic achievement that resonates deeply with audiences across regions. Taking to Instagram, Sobhita Dhulipala described Dhurandhar as “inspiring and unlike any other.” Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has been earning widespread acclaim from celebrities while also performing strongly at the box office. Sobhita joined the chorus of praise by applauding the film and lauding the lead actors, Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun, for their performances.

Sobhita Dhulipala Applauds Dhurandhar

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Sobhita shared: “Dhurandhar. Wow. Wow. Wow. Breathtaking. Mind-blowing. Inspiring. Unlike any other. !!! Supreme!!! @adityadharfilms @ranveersingh (folded hands, salute and heart emojis) @saraarjunn! What talent, what beauty (red rose emoji).” Released on December 5, the film has emerged as a blockbuster, raking in over ₹662 crore net at the Indian box office.

Celebrity Reactions and Praise for Dhurandhar

So far, several celebrities, including Preity Zinta, Allu Arjun, Anupam Kher, Sandeep Vanga Reddy, and Hrithik Roshan, have praised the film. Preity described Dhurandhar as one of the best films she has seen in a long time. An excerpt from her note read: “It’s probably one of the best films I have seen in a long time. Raw & real, adorned with flawless performances by @RanveerOfficial, Akshaye, @duttsanjay, @ActorMadhavan, @rampalarjun, Sara Arjun, @bolbedibol, @gauravgera and every other actor.”

Anupam shared a video praising the film’s success, expressing that he feels proud of its achievements even though he was not part of the cast. “I don’t have a role in this film. I am not connected to anything. But I don’t know why, with the success of this film, my heart is very peaceful. And I have felt peace and pride. I have felt pride. His great success,” he said in the video.

Exploring Dhurandhar and Its Upcoming Sequel

Dhurandhar has secured a place among the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of all time. The star-studded cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Manav Gohil. The film is presented by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, and produced by Aditya Dhar in collaboration with Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.

The story revolves around secret intelligence missions, set against major geopolitical and terror incidents, including the Kandahar plane hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The highly anticipated sequel Dhurandhar 2 is set to hit theatres on March 19. This espionage thriller will see a grand release during Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, marking a pan-India and worldwide rollout across five languages.