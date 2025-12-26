Why Reddit Is Calling Out Skin-Tone Policing of Deepika Padukone

Social media is buzzing after political commentator Dhruv Rathee sparked controversy by alleging that Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has undergone skin-lightening treatments.

In a recent YouTube video titled “The FAKE Beauty of Bollywood Celebrities,” Rathee named several actors — including Deepika — suggesting that changes in their complexion over the years weren’t just due to lighting or skincare, but the result of skin-lightening procedures. He mentioned treatments like glutathione injections as common in the industry, implying that such methods were behind the fairer looks of many stars.

Once the video made its way to Reddit, fans of Deepika used the thread to push back hard against Rathee’s claims. Many argue that changes in appearance are often down to factors like lighting, camera quality, makeup, skincare routines, or simply natural shifts in tone over time. Some pointed out that in earlier days, Deepika tended to have a slightly darker tan — a common trend in the 2000s — rather than being significantly darker.

Other commenters criticized Rathee for dragging Deepika into a debate that many felt was unwarranted and harmful, asserting that no one should be judged or shamed for their appearance choices. “It’s her life — she can do whatever she wants,” one Redditor wrote, while another called the attack “hateful” and unnecessary.

The thread highlighted a broader pushback against public scrutiny of celebrity looks, with many users emphasizing that discussions around skin tone — especially for Indian actors — can easily veer into colourism.