Jamie Lever Takes Social Media Break After Backlash Over Tanya Mittal Mimicry: Read Here!

Jamie Lever recently shared on Instagram that she is stepping back from social media for a while to rest and reset. The comedian and mimicry artist, known for recreating celebrity impressions through her popular reels, posted a heartfelt note announcing the temporary break. Jamie explained that certain recent events made her realise she had lost a small part of herself. Taking this pause, she said, is necessary for healing, reflection, and regaining balance. The post reassured fans that the break is only temporary and focused on self-care, as she prioritises her mental wellbeing before returning with renewed energy and creativity.

Jamie Opens Up About Losing a Part of Herself Amid Recent Events

Jamie penned: “Those who truly know me know how deeply I love my work and how honestly I do it. I’m grateful to God for the gift of bringing joy to others and forever thankful for the love I’ve received over the years. I’ve learned on this journey that not everyone will cheer for you or laugh with you. Recent events have made me feel like I’ve lost a small part of myself – this comes from reflection, not anger.”

She added, “I love what I do and will always entertain. For now, I’m taking some time to rest and reset. See you next year. Thank you for the love, prayers, and support – always.”

Jamie Faces Backlash for Mimicking Bigg Boss 19 Finalist Tanya Mittal

Jamie recently shared a reel where she mimicked Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal, recreating Tanya’s expressions, including moments where she was seen crying. In the post, Jamie mentioned that she would miss the show’s number one entertainer. While some fans found the reel entertaining, many others criticized Jamie for crossing the line, claiming her mimicry went too far. They argued that the video appeared to mock Tanya’s emotions and even her appearance, sparking backlash on social media. The post quickly became a topic of debate, with viewers divided over whether it was playful humour or insensitive ridicule.

Tanya became one of this season’s Bigg Boss finalists, consistently making headlines for openly discussing her luxurious lifestyle and sharing glimpses of the extravagant life she leads throughout the show.

Jamie has featured in numerous Bollywood films such as Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Housefull 4, Bhoot Police, Yaatris, and Crakk. She is the daughter of Johnny Lever, one of India’s most celebrated comedians, renowned for his exceptional comic timing, expressive facial expressions, and memorable performances that have left a lasting impact on audiences.