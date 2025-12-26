Kailash Kher Halts Gwalior Concert, Scolds Unruly Crowd: ‘Janwargiri Mat Kariye’

Singer Kailash Kher abruptly stopped his live concert in Gwalior after the audience’s behaviour grew unruly, publicly admonishing the crowd and urging people to show respect and restraint. The incident unfolded on stage when the veteran artist realised that what should have been a musical evening had begun to veer into chaos, forcing him to pause his performance and address the crowd directly.

Kher, known for his soulful voice and popular tracks like Teri Deewani and Allah Ke Bande, had drawn a large audience to the open-air performance. Fans had gathered in high spirits, eager to enjoy an evening of live music. However, enthusiasm soon crossed into disorder as some members of the crowd began shouting, pushing, and disregarding basic decorum, making it difficult for both artist and audience to maintain a safe environment.

Midway through the concert, Kher paused his song and picked up the microphone with a serious expression. In Hindi, he addressed the crowd with a phrase that quickly went viral on social media: “Janwargiri mat kijiye” — loosely translated as “Don’t behave like animals.” The singer’s outburst was aimed at those in the audience whose disruptive actions were affecting the show’s ambience and potentially endangering others.

He went on to tell the audience that music is meant to unite and uplift, not to give cover for unruly conduct. Kher reminded listeners that artists put their heart and soul into performances, and in return, they deserve respect from those who have come to enjoy the music. His remarks were firm but focused on restoring peace rather than escalating conflict.

Security personnel on site were seen trying to control the situation, but it was clear that Kher’s rebuke stemmed from genuine concern for both audience safety and artistic integrity. Videos circulating online show the moment he stopped singing, held up his hand, and looked out over the crowd as he spoke with conviction. Many viewers noted that such frankness from a performer is rare, and his willingness to prioritise decorum over continuing the concert without regard for safety struck a chord.

After addressing the crowd, Kher chose to end the concert rather than risk further disorder. He thanked the majority of fans who had come with enthusiasm and respect, urging them to carry forward the spirit of unity and enjoyment without crossing the line into chaos. It was a gesture that underscored his belief that music should be a shared, positive experience rather than one marred by poor behaviour or crowd mismanagement.

Social media users reacted swiftly to the clip. Many praised Kher for his courage in calling out the crowd, saying that artists often have to tolerate rowdy behaviour in silence. Comments on platforms such as X and Instagram ranged from admiration for his honesty to broader discussions about event management and audience responsibility at live shows. “He stood up for art and safety,” wrote one user, while others noted that such incidents reflect a need for better crowd control measures at concerts.

Some concertgoers defended parts of the crowd, suggesting that excitement can sometimes overflow at live events, but most agreed that disruptive conduct should not overshadow the performance itself. Event organisers have not yet released a formal statement, but the debate around the incident continues, with many calling for stricter guidelines at future live music events.

For Kailash Kher, the evening in Gwalior became more than a musical performance; it turned into a moment of reflection on respect, safety, and the shared experience between artist and audience. His decision to halt the show rather than perform under uncomfortable conditions has sparked conversation about the responsibilities of both performers and fans in creating memorable and respectful cultural events.