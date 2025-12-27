Salman Khan Birthday: From a low-key cake cutting to a power-packed farmhouse party

Bollywood’s eternal Bhaijaan, Salman Khan, turned 60 on December 27, and the celebration was nothing short of iconic. As the actor marked a milestone birthday, fans, celebrities, and even the city of Mumbai came together to celebrate a career that has defined generations of Hindi cinema.

Salman Khan’s Birthday Begins With Paparazzi Love

The day began on a warm and personal note as Salman Khan stepped out to cut his birthday cake with the paparazzi outside his Panvel farmhouse. Dressed casually and sporting a clean-shaven look that instantly went viral, the actor smiled, waved, and thanked the media for their years of support. Videos of the moment quickly flooded social media, with fans calling it “peak Salman energy.”

A Star-Studded Farmhouse Celebration

The real party unfolded later at Salman Khan’s farmhouse, where a host of Bollywood celebrities and close friends arrived to celebrate with him. Family members were seen arriving early, followed by industry colleagues, actors, and filmmakers.

One of the most talked-about moments of the night was the arrival of former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni, whose presence sent fans into a frenzy. Videos of fans chanting “Mahi bhai” outside the venue soon went viral.

The guest list reflected Salman Khan’s wide-ranging influence—spanning cinema, sports, and entertainment—highlighting the respect and affection he commands across industries.

Mumbai Lights Up for Salman Khan

In a rare tribute, parts of Mumbai joined in the celebrations as landmarks lit up to honour Salman Khan’s 60th birthday. Fans shared images and videos online, calling it a proud moment for Bollywood loyalists. Social media platforms were flooded with throwback clips, iconic film scenes, and emotional notes celebrating Salman Khan’s three-decade-long journey in the film industry.

Last year, Burj Khalifa light up Salman Khan, on the occasion of his birthday.

Celeb Wishes & Fan Emotions

From veteran actors to younger stars, Bollywood poured in birthday wishes for Salman Khan. Many credited him for mentorship, generosity, and shaping their careers. Fans, meanwhile, reminisced about growing up on his films—from romantic blockbusters to massy action entertainers—proving that Salman Khan remains deeply embedded in popular culture.

A Legacy That Refuses to Slow Down

At 60, Salman Khan shows no signs of slowing down. Whether it’s commanding massive fan loyalty, dominating headlines, or effortlessly turning personal moments into viral events, the superstar continues to redefine longevity in Bollywood.

As fans say online—“Age is just a number when you’re Salman Khan.”