Bhagyashree on Salman Khan: Then, Now, and What Hasn’t Changed

Actress Bhagyashree, best remembered for her breakout role opposite Salman Khan in the timeless Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), recently looked back on her long-standing bond with the superstar and shared how his personality has shifted with age — without diminishing the core qualities that defined their friendship.

Bhagyashree Reflects on a Bond That Began With Maine Pyar Kiya

In a candid conversation, Bhagyashree described how she and Salman first connected on the set of Maine Pyar Kiya. At that time, Salman was known for his playful energy and mischievous antics, but even then he balanced youthful exuberance with a sense of responsibility. She recalled him not just as a co-star, but as a protective presence during those early days in the film industry.

A Friend Who Stood By Her During a Crucial Phase of Life

Though decades have passed and both have pursued different life paths, that sense of care has endured. When Bhagyashree married her husband, Himalay Dassani, Salman remained essentially a dependable friend — offering support and checking in on her well-being at a time when her own family wasn’t fully by her side. According to her account, his protective instinct was not confined to her alone but extended to her family too.

Reuniting professionally on the 2023 film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan reaffirmed to her how Salman continues to look out for people close to him. She noted that he ensured both her and her husband felt cared for while on set, and even keeps tabs on her son Abhimanyu Dassani and his career.

Behind the Superstar Aura Lies a Kind and Generous Man

Bhagyashree also pointed out that while Salman’s core nature — his loyalty and protectiveness — remains, his temperament has grown more subdued over time. “He was livelier and more fun-loving then,” she said, reflecting on how life’s experiences have tempered his personality. Today, she said, he tends to be quieter and more introspective, engaging mostly with those closest to him rather than a wider circle. This shift, she believes, is less about withdrawal and more about depth — a quieter confidence that doesn’t need to announce itself.

Protective, Loyal, and Constant — The Salman Khan She Knows

Addressing how others perceive Salman, Bhagyashree noted that his presence can be intimidating, not because he tries to dominate, but simply because people instinctively react to his larger-than-life celebrity aura. For her, that aura doesn’t define him — his kindness, loyalty, and generosity do. She emphasized that many people whose lives he’s touched continue to speak of his warmth and generosity, which she feels are the true foundation of his enduring appeal. In her eyes, Salman may be quieter now, but he remains steadfastly protective and genuinely caring — qualities that have only matured with time.