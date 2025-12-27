Priyanka Chopra Gives A Peek Into The ‘Most Wonderful Time Of The Year’ With Her Loved Ones: See Here!!!

Global star Priyanka Chopra delighted her Instagram family by sharing a glimpse of her festive celebrations. The gorgeous actress took to her social media handle and posted a heartwarming video compilation capturing cherished moments with her loved ones. The clip showcased laughter, warmth, and togetherness during what is often called the most wonderful time of the year. Through the montage, PeeCee offered fans a personal look at how she celebrated the season, making them feel part of her joy. The post quickly drew love and reactions, spreading festive cheer across timelines worldwide with smiles, lights, traditions, gratitude, memories, bonds, hope.

A Cosy Family Christmas With Nick Jonas, Malti, and Festive Home Décor

The video offered a warm glimpse into Priyanka Chopra’s Christmas celebrations, capturing intimate family moments throughout the day. It showed her posing happily with her American singer-actor husband Nick Jonas, Nick standing by the fire alongside his brother Joe Jonas, and the family spending quality time together in their living room. Another sweet moment featured dad Nick feeding a donut to little Malti, melting hearts instantly. Beyond family bonding, the clip also showcased Priyanka’s festive Christmas decor, including a thoughtfully arranged dining table set for Christmas dinner and a beautifully decorated Christmas tree glowing in the background during the festivities.

A Glimpse Into Nick–Priyanka’s Cosy Family Time

Furthermore, the video showed little Malti curiously exploring the world through her tiny telescope, while Nick charmed everyone with his soulful voice as he played the guitar. Towards the end, proving he is a hands-on father, Nick was seen carefully fixing his daughter’s dollhouse with glue, adding a sweet, heartwarming touch that perfectly captured their warm family moment together beautifully. “It indeed is the most wonderful time of the year. Happy holidays everyone . Blessings (Red heart and folded hands emoji)”, Priyanka wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently travelled to India to appear on the opening episode of the latest season of the popular celebrity chat show, marking her return to the platform and exciting fans with her presence and candid conversations once again today. “The Great Indian Kapil Show season 4”. While talking to host Kapil Sharma, PeeCee revealed that her daughter Malti is simply in love with the idea of ‘Indian Princess’. “Whenever she wears Ghagra Choli, she calls herself an Indian princess. She loves her bindi, bangles, and accessories,” shared Priyanka. On this, Navjyot Singh Sidhu commented, saying, “A queen’s daughter will obviously call herself a princess,” referring to Priyanka as the queen.

Priyanka Chopra Cheers for Nick Jonas as Jonas Brothers Wrap North American Tour

Recently, Priyanka Chopra accompanied her husband and his brothers on their tour. After it concluded, she shared a heartfelt shoutout to the Jonas Brothers. Posting a series of photos, she wrote: “And it’s a wrap on the North American leg of the Greetings From Your Hometown tour. Congratulations @nickjonas I’m always so in awe of all you do. You deserve this and so much more. We love you.”

Priyanka Chopra’s career journey

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in her latest upcoming movie Varanasi. Priyanka Chopra will feature in SS Rajamouli’s ambitious Telugu action-adventure film, tentatively titled Varanasi (also known as SSMB29), alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. She plays Mandakini. The actress is also part of Citadel Season 2 and The Bluff, but Varanasi marks her major return to Indian cinema, with filming underway and a possible 2027 release.