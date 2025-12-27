Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani’s ‘Little Miss Claus’ Saraayah Enjoys Her First Christmas In Adorable Outfit: See Inside!

On Christmas, Bollywood’s adorable Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani made Christmas 2025 truly unforgettable and more special as they celebrated their daughter Saraayah’s very first festive season together. The actors shared intimate glimpses from their celebrations, offering fans a peek into their warm family moments. From cosy decorations to tender smiles, every picture reflected the happiness their little one has brought into their lives.

The couple also used the occasion to reflect on gratitude, love, and the new beginnings that parenthood brings. Their heartfelt posts captured the magic of the festival, highlighting how Saraayah has added deeper meaning, joy, and warmth to their Christmas celebrations this year together again.

Sidharth, Kiara Share Adorable Moments of Daughter Saraayah’s First Christmas

It was a jolly Christmas for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani as they marked daughter Saraayah’s first festive celebration. Earlier today, the couple shared a touching glimpse of their first Christmas as parents in 2025. On Instagram, Kiara posted an adorable close-up of Saraayah, dressed in a red velvet outfit with delicate embroidery, spreading warmth, joy, and festive cheer among fans worldwide, who flooded the comments with love and blessings. “My First Christmas.” The picture showcased only Saraayah’s tiny hands and chin, focusing on the innocence of the moment. Kiara captioned the post with “Merry Merry Christmas from my little Miss Claus.”

The couple also shared a photo of their beautifully decorated Christmas tree, adorned with personalised baubles featuring the names Sid, Kiara, and Saraayah. The elegant tree was styled with warm lights, festive ornaments, and classic Christmas accents, reflecting the family’s joyful holiday spirit. The intimate glimpse into their celebration delighted fans, offering a heartwarming peek into their festive traditions at home during the season of love, gratitude, togetherness, and warmth.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Celebrate Daughter Saraayah’s First Christmas

Christmas 2025 was a memorable occasion for Sidharth and Kiara, celebrating their first festive season since welcoming their daughter, Saraayah, in July. The couple offered fans a charming glimpse of their Christmas celebrations, which seemed cosy and private. Kiara shared a close-up of baby Saraayah, adorably dressed in a red velvet outfit embroidered in gold with “My First Christmas.”

Kiara and Sidharth Welcome Their First Child

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Sidharth and Kiara announced the arrival of their baby girl on Instagram on July 15, sharing the joyful news with their followers. Their post read: “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl. – Kiara & Sidharth.” Later, the couple asked photographers not to take any pictures of their newborn.

Sidharth Malhotra Cheers on New Mom Kiara Advani

Recently, Sidharth took the stage with Barkha Dutt at the We The Women festival in Mumbai to talk about his life and daughter, Saraayah. During the conversation, he gave a heartfelt shout-out to his wife, Kiara, and revealed that giving his daughter a morning massage has become a cherished daily ritual.

“That’s our routine, waking up with her stretching. Life has definitely changed for the better ever since I became a girl dad. She’s in her best phase right now. I have never lost so many arguments to someone who can’t speak. I realised that I am no longer the hero of the house; she’s the superstar,” the actor shared. The couple got married in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in 2023. In 2021, they starred together in the war film Shershaah.