Kareena Kapoor’s Uncle Kunal Kapoor Sparks Debate After Calling Vegetarians ‘Racist’ on Pooja Bhatt’s Podcast

Actor, filmmaker, and theatre enthusiast Kunal Kapoor has landed in the middle of a heated debate after making a controversial remark about vegetarians. The son of legendary actor Shashi Kapoor and a member of the iconic Kapoor family, Kunal said he views vegetarians with disdain and went as far as calling them “racist” during a candid conversation on Pooja Bhatt’s podcast.

The statement has since sparked strong reactions online, with many discussing food preferences, personal choices, and cultural boundaries. During the podcast, the discussion turned to food habits. When Pooja Bhatt mentioned vegetarian French cuisine, Kunal questioned the idea of dietary exclusivity. Pooja, who is Alia Bhatt’s elder sister asked him jokingly whether that made her “racist.”

Kunal replied bluntly, “Yes, you are, because you refuse to serve me non-vegetarian food. I have both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food at my place. But when I go to a vegetarian’s house, they don’t serve me non-vegetarian food.” He went on to explain that while he ensures both food options are available for guests at his home, he does not receive the same consideration when visiting vegetarian households.

Pooja Bhatt reacted with laughter and said, “But at my house, I treat you to a feast. I gave you both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food.” Kunal Kapoor’s remarks have divided opinions on social media. While some users found his comments insensitive and exaggerated, others agreed that food preferences should not be imposed on guests. The discussion quickly expanded into a larger debate about personal choice, cultural practices, and mutual respect when hosting guests.

Let us tell you that Kunal Kapoor comes from one of Bollywood’s most respected film families. The son of Shashi Kapoor and Jennifer Kendal, he began his acting career as a child in Conrad Rooks’ 1972 Indo-American film Siddhartha, where he played his father’s son. He later appeared alongside his parents in Shyam Benegal’s Junoon and Ismail Shroff’s Ahista Ahista, which also featured his uncle Shammi Kapoor.