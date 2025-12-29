Old Audition Video of Bollywood Actress Kriti Sanon Goes Viral, Fans Praise Her Confidence and Struggle

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who was last seen in Anand L. Rai’s film Tere Ishq Mein, is once again making headlines. This time, however, it’s not because of an upcoming project or a red-carpet appearance. An old audition video from the early days of her career has resurfaced on social media, instantly grabbing the attention of fans and internet users. The video dates back to a time when Kriti Sanon was just 22 years old, long before she became one of the most recognized faces in Hindi cinema.

Kriti Sanon’s Audition Clip Went Viral

In the resurfaced audition tape, a young Kriti Sanon is seen confidently introducing herself to the casting panel. Dressed in a white off-shoulder ruffled dress, she appears poised, self-assured, and sincere in her performance. At the start of the clip, Kriti says, “Hi, I’m Kriti Sanon. I’m 5’9, and this is my profile.” Her height mention has particularly caught the attention of fans, many of whom praised her confidence at a time when newcomers often feel intimidated.

The video also shows Kriti responding positively when asked about her availability for project dates. In another moment from the audition, she is heard clearly stating her refusal to wear a two-piece outfit, following which she begins performing the scene with full conviction. As soon as the audition video resurfaced, it quickly went viral across social media platforms. Users flooded the comment sections with praise for Kriti Sanon’s effort, dedication, and authenticity.

Many fans compared her journey to that of star kids, highlighting the struggles outsiders face in the film industry. One user commented, “These star kids these days don’t even go through the rigors of auditioning.” Another wrote, “Nepotism kids are like, ‘What is an audition? We only know about Audi cars.’” A third user added, “She gave her best. Salute to her.” The viral clip has reignited discussions around auditions, nepotism, and the hard work required for outsiders to break into Bollywood, with Kriti’s early struggle resonating strongly with many viewers.

On the professional front, Kriti Sanon was recently seen opposite Dhanush in Tere Ishq Mein, directed by Anand L. Rai. The film was released in theatres on November 28, 2025, but unfortunately failed to make a strong impact at the box office despite high expectations. The resurfaced video serves as a reminder of Kriti Sanon’s journey, from audition rooms to becoming a leading actress in Bollywood. Her story continues to inspire aspiring actors who dream of making it big without industry backing.