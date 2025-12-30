Rekha Charms With Flying Kiss To Agastya Nanda’s Ikkis Poster At Film Screening

Bollywood legend Rekha won hearts with a warm and whimsical gesture at a recent screening of Ikkis, the much-anticipated war drama starring Agastya Nanda. At the event, Rekha paused to give a flying kiss to a large poster featuring Agastya, a moment that instantly became the highlight of the evening and quickly went viral across social media platforms.

The screening was one of the first public showcases of Ikkis, a film based on the life of India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, Arun Khetarpal. Agastya’s role as a courageous soldier has been generating significant buzz, and the event brought together some of the industry’s most respected figures to celebrate the film’s early reception. Among the attendees were Rekha, industry peers, and several members of the Bachchan family, adding to the evening’s star power.

Rekha’s charming interaction with Agastya’s poster struck a delightful contrast against the film’s intense subject matter. At the event, as cameras flashed and guests gathered for photographs, Rekha approached the standee with a playful smile and blew a kiss toward Agastya’s image. The crowd reacted with laughter and applause, interpreting her gesture as both affectionate and encouraging.

Clips of Rekha’s flying kiss quickly circulated online, with fans praising her grace and affectionate support for the young actor. Many took the moment as a symbolic passing of the torch, with one user commenting that “Rekha’s love feels like a blessing from cinema royalty.” Another wrote that her gesture felt personal and heartwarming, underscoring the camaraderie within the film fraternity.

Rekha’s presence at the screening underscored her continued influence and respect in Bollywood, even decades after she established herself as one of Indian cinema’s most iconic performers. Known for her distinctive style, emotive acting and dignified persona, Rekha rarely makes appearances at contemporary film events, making this moment all the more memorable for attendees and fans alike.

For Agastya, the attention around Ikkis reflects both the anticipation for his debut and the emotional weight of portraying a real-life war hero. Arun Khetarpal, whom he plays in the film, became a national figure for his bravery during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, and Ikkis traces his journey from a determined cadet to a soldier who made the ultimate sacrifice. The film’s ensemble cast, which includes veteran actor Dharmendra in a key role, adds further gravitas to the narrative.

At the screening, members of the Bachchan family were also present to show their support, acknowledging the excitement around Agastya’s significant role. The youthful actor, who has been steadily building anticipation for his cinematic debut, received hearty applause from the audience when introduced on stage. Ikkis is slated for a December theatrical release, and early reactions from screenings like this suggest strong interest among audiences.

Rekha’s flying kiss moment quickly became a talking point online not just for its unexpected sweetness but also as a reminder of the respect veteran actors hold for rising talent. In a film industry often defined by competition and box office figures, such gestures resonate deeply with fans and serve as affectionate endorsements from one generation to the next.

While Ikkis continues to build momentum ahead of its premiere, Rekha’s gesture may well be remembered as one of the most charming moments from the film’s early promotional journey. It encapsulated the warmth and intergenerational support that Bollywood veterans can extend to newcomers, especially when a project carries both emotional and historical significance.