Imran Khan Reveals Aamir Khan Faced Death Threats Over ‘Satyamev Jayate’, Says Attempts Were Made to Drive Him Out of India

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is widely known not just for delivering blockbuster films but also for using his influence to address serious social issues in India. Through his iconic TV show ‘Satyamev Jayate’, Aamir sparked nationwide conversations on topics that many preferred to avoid. Now, years after the show went off air, Aamir Khan’s nephew and actor Imran Khan has made a shocking revelation about the backlash the actor faced for speaking up.

Aamir Khan

Imran Khan Opened Up On Aamir Khan

‘Satyamev Jayate’, which aired from 2012 to 2014, tackled sensitive issues such as female foeticide, child sexual abuse, dowry, caste discrimination, untouchability, and LGBTQ+ rights. Each episode received massive public attention and triggered intense debates across the country. However, according to Imran Khan, the show also attracted severe hostility. During a candid conversation, Imran revealed that many people were deeply angered by the discussions initiated on the show.

Imran Khan

He claimed that Aamir Khan even received death threats and faced attempts to drive him out of the country. Imran Khan, best known for films like ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’ and ‘Delhi Belly’, said the threats came from people who were directly involved in the harmful practices highlighted on the show. Speaking about his uncle, Imran said, “I know my uncle Aamir Khan’s entire life. I trust him completely. Whatever decisions he makes, whatever he invests his time and energy in, he does it with honesty and good intentions. Many people were angered by his episode on female foeticide, and he received death threats.”

Imran Khan

Imran added that condemnation of the show turned into intimidation, as certain groups felt exposed and challenged by the conversations ‘Satyamev Jayate’ brought into the mainstream. Further elaborating, Imran said, “They have been trying to drive my uncle out of the country for a long time. But this is also part of learning. Messages like ‘Keep your head down, don’t speak too much, otherwise they’ll come to your house and burn it down’ you learn from these things.”

Imran Khan

His statement highlights the risks faced by public figures who speak openly about deep-rooted social issues. During the same interaction, 42-year-old Imran Khan also spoke about the challenges he personally faces in Mumbai. He revealed that renting a house in the city is difficult for him due to two reasons, his religious identity and his profession.