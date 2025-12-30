Kartik Aaryan And Ananya Panday Bring Spooky Twist to The Great Indian Kapil Show; Leaked Promo Goes Viral

The new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show has already created massive buzz, especially after Priyanka Chopra appeared as the first guest and won hearts with her candid conversations. Now, keeping the excitement alive, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are all set to grace the show and a leaked promo from their upcoming episode has taken the internet by storm.

The leaked promo begins with Kapil Sharma welcoming Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday for a special New Year episode. As expected, Kapil doesn’t miss the chance to pull Kartik’s leg. He jokes, “Happy New Year is for Kartik, new film and a new heroine every time,” leaving everyone laughing. Kapil then turns to Ananya Panday and cheekily asks whether she started dieting at a very young age or if her slim figure is the result of her father Chunky Panday’s stinginess.

Ananya responds sportingly, adding to the fun banter. During the conversation, Ananya also shares her views on relationships, drawing a comparison between the past and present. She says that in the 1990s, people believed more in long-term commitment, whereas today live-in relationships are more common. Adding a humorous modern-day observation, Ananya remarks that when couples start sharing phone passwords, it often marks the beginning of a breakup, an opinion that sparks laughter in the studio.

The promo also features Sunil Grover impersonating Aamir Khan, leading to some entertaining exchanges with Kartik and Ananya. The lighthearted banter keeps the energy high, until the episode suddenly takes an unexpected turn. The biggest highlight of the promo comes at the end when the show introduces a spooky twist. Krushna Abhishek, dressed as Manjulika, attempts to scare the guests.

To make matters worse, another character disguised as a ghost appears, leaving Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday screaming in fear. The unexpected horror-comedy element has made fans even more excited for the episode. The Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ is scheduled to stream on Netflix on January 3, 2026.