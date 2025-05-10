Anushka Sharma Recalls the Struggles of Her Mother When Her Father Was Fighting In the Kargil War, Read To Know

The tension between India and Pakistan has escalated since Pakistan is continuously attacking India, to which the Indian Army is giving a befitting reply, and foiling every attack. Everyone is praising the way the army is defeating Pakistan. The countrymen are filled with pride and are showing solidarity with the soldiers. Anushka Sharma also saluted the Indian Army and expressed gratitude for how the soldiers are protecting the country in these difficult times.

Do you know that Anushka’s father himself has fought the Kargil war, about which the actress talked in an interview. Anushka Sharma’s father, Ajay Kumar Sharma, was a colonel in the army, who has now retired. But Anushka still remembers the memories related to her father and the condition of her mother during the Kargil war, and still gets scared remembering that phase of her life.

Anushka’s father was a part of every major army operation from 1982 till his retirement. Apart from the Kargil war, he was also involved in Operation Blue Star. The actress told in an interview in 2012 that when her father Ajay Kumar Sharma fought the Kargil war, she was only 11 years old. At that time, she did not have enough understanding of the seriousness of the situation. But she remembers very well what the atmosphere was like at home at that time and what was discussed when Papa used to call.

Anushka Sharma had said, ‘Kargil war was a very difficult war for us emotionally. I was very young at that time, but I used to get scared seeing my mother. She used to keep the news channel on all day, and when there was an announcement of casualties, she used to get sad. When my father used to call, he could not say much, but I used to keep talking about my school, friends, and everything else, without realizing that he was fighting a war. I am proud to say that I am the daughter of an army officer, more than being an actor.’