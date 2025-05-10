Shreya Ghoshal Postponed Her Mumbai Concert Amid Rising Tensions Between India & Pakistan

In view of the increasing tension between India and Pakistan, singer Shreya Ghoshal has postponed her Mumbai concert, which was scheduled on May 10. But Shreya has decided to postpone it in view of the current situation of the country. The singer gave this information through her social media handle. Recently, singer Arijit Singh also canceled his Chennai and Abu Dhabi concerts.

It is evident that there is a situation of war between India and Pakistan, and the tension is increasing continuously. Drone attacks are being carried out continuously on residential areas of India from Pakistan, to which it is also being given a befitting reply. While many shows have been canceled, the government has also issued an advisory for OTT platforms. Meanwhile, many celebrities have also canceled their shows.

Recently, Kamal Haasan also canceled the audio launch event of his upcoming film ‘Thug Life’ and said in a statement that the country comes first, everything else comes later. And now Shreya Ghoshal has taken this step. However, she said that the concert has just been postponed, it has not been canceled.

Shreya Ghoshal wrote on her Instagram account, ‘My dear fans, with a heavy heart I want to inform you that my Mumbai concert, which is part of the ‘All Hearts Tour’, and was to be held on 10 May 2025 at Jio World Garden, BKC, has been postponed. This decision has been taken in view of the current circumstances. This concert means a lot to me, and I was excited to share a good evening with all of you. But as an artist and a citizen, it is my responsibility to stand in solidarity with the country.’