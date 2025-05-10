‘I Hate Being Called Rajkummar Rao’s Wife, I Feel Really Bad’, Patralekha Opened Up On Being Called Rajkummar’s Wife

Bollywood actress and wife of Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha, was recently seen in the film ‘Phule’. In this, she got a lot of praise for her brilliant acting. The actress has now said that despite being a good artist, she has to struggle for work. She said in an interview that she does not like being called Rajkummar’s wife. The actress claimed that her personal life affects her professional life.

In a conversation with one of the media houses, Patralekha said, ‘I really feel bad being called Rajkummar Rao’s wife. I hate it. And I feel very small. Because I have a name, I have an existence.’ The actress said that people think that because of her relationship with Rajkummar, she may not have had to struggle. ‘Because you think my life can be easy, that my husband… or my then boyfriend… was so famous’.

The actress further said, ‘But if you are trying to create an identity for yourself, then creating your own career graph is never easy. It is very difficult. I will never be comfortable with this. I will raise my voice for this till the end. People come to me anytime to talk to Raj. They bring scripts to me, not because they want to cast me, but because they want to cast him. They want me to take it to Raj, while the film is mine.’

Patralekha said that despite such antics, she refused to include Rajkummar Rao in the projects of those who came to her with wrong intentions. She said, ‘This is against my dignity.’ Let us tell you that Patralekha’s recently released film Phule got into controversy after the questionable comments of Anurag Kashyap over Brahmins.