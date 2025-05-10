Arijit Singh Opened Heshel Hotel For Common People, Offering Food At Just Rs 40 In Murshidabad, Read To Know More

Multitalented singer Arijit Singh is one of the most favorite artists in the country. His voice never fails to touch the hearts of the fans, and everyone gets mesmerized just by hearing his sweet voice. However, after winning the hearts of people all over the world with his songs, the singer is now giving some more gifts to his fans. Everyone knows that Arijit also does many welfare works, and recently he has done something similar by opening his own hotel.

Arijit Singh

Let us tell you that Arijit Singh has opened a restaurant named Heshel for the common people. He recently came into the limelight by opening a hotel for everyone. The singer started this initiative from his restaurant Heshel in Jiaganj, a small place in Murshidabad, West Bengal, Arijit’s home. It is being said that a person can eat a full meal in this restaurant for just Rs 40.

Arijit Singh

Heshel aims to provide food with dignity to the common people, and at the moment, it is being praised everywhere. But let us tell you that this hotel is not new. It is Arijit Singh’s old hotel. Recently, it came into the limelight. The hotel is managed by his father, Gurdayal Singh, and it specializes in providing delicious and nutritious food that is available at very affordable prices. While most celebrities open high-end restaurants, the singer’s initiative has won everyone’s heart.

Arijit Singh

According to some of the media reports, it is true that the hotel is affordable for common people, but it is not clear at what price the food is served. People are surprised by Arijit’s move to set an example of simplicity and humanity, and are also calling it a heart-winning act. However, there is speculation about the price of the food. There is no concrete confirmation of the viral news about food being served at the restaurant for Rs 40. While some reports believe that food was provided for Rs 40 at some point in time in view of inflation, locals claimed that the food is only for students and not for everyone.