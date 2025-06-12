Arbaaz Khan Confirms Wife Sshura Khan’s Pregnancy, Says It’s An ‘Exciting Time’ In Their Lives

A video of Arbaaz Khan’s wife, Sshura Khan, stepping out of a clinic in Mumbai recently sparked pregnancy rumours after she was seen with a visible baby bump. While the couple remained tight-lipped initially, Arbaaz has now confirmed that the two are indeed expecting their first child together.

In a conversation with The Times of India, the 57-year-old actor and producer shared his excitement about becoming a father for the second time. “Yes, it is there. I’m not denying that information because right now it’s something that is out there. My family knows about it. People have got to know about it, and it’s fine. It’s pretty evident also,” he said.

Calling it a special phase for the couple, he added, “It’s a very exciting time in both our lives. We are happy and excited. We’re going to welcome this new life in our life.”

Arbaaz and makeup artist Sshura tied the knot in December 2023 in an intimate ceremony. This will be Arbaaz’s second child—he already has a son, Arhaan Khan, with ex-wife Malaika Arora. Arbaaz and Malaika parted ways in 2017 after 19 years of marriage and continue to co-parent their 22-year-old son.

On the work front, Arbaaz was last seen in the crime thriller web series Tanaav and will next appear in Bihu Attack, directed by Suzad Iqbal Khan. The film also stars Dev Menaria, Daisy Shah, and Yukti Kapoor.