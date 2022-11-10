Archana Caught Shiv’s Neck During A Fierce Fight, Now Actress Is Evicted From The Show!!

Television’s famous reality show Bigg Boss is often in the news for its controversies. The new season of the show has also been in constant headlines since its inception. With the new episodes, the viewers are getting to see new controversies and uproar in the show every day. In this sequence, the audience once again got to see a fierce ruckus in the episode aired on Thursday. Not only this, in the midst of the ruckus in the house, Big Boss himself intervened and took a tough decision.

In the recently aired episode, there was a fierce fight between Shiv Thakarey and Archana Gautam inside the house. This fight between the two escalated to such an extent that Archana even got into a scuffle with Shiv. On the one hand, where the members of the house were angry with what she did, on the other hand, Bigg Boss also punished her severely for this act of her.

Actually, the debate started between Tina and Archana over tissue paper, in which Shiv also jumped. Archana continued to warn Shiv that he should stay away from this issue, but even after Archana’s repeated refusal, Shiv not only got himself in this issue but also made some personal remarks about Archana. On this, Archana lost her cool and in anger, she grabbed Shiv’s throat. Seeing Archana’s actions, Nimrit, Tina, Shalin, and other members of the house got very angry and demanded from Bigg Boss to throw Archana out of the house immediately.

After the fight is over, Shalin and Nimrit show Bigg Boss the marks of Archana’s nails around Shiv’s neck and demand strict action. After this, Bigg Boss invites Shiv and Archana to the confession room, where Bigg Boss tells Archana that she can talk to Shiv whatever she wants for the last time. During this, Archana was only seen keeping her point. After this Shiv and Bigg Boss decided to throw her out of the house immediately. Although after the decision, Archana was seen constantly pleading before Shiva and Bigg Boss, but neither of them backed down from their decision and in the end, Archana had to be out of the house.