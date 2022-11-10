Priyanka Chopra Trembled With Fear Hearing Sunny Deol’s Name, Read To Know What She Said!!

When Priyanka Chopra came to Mumbai after three years, she became very emotional about the memories related here. After traveling to Mumbai, Delhi, and Lucknow, she has again returned to America. She had multiple interviews during her stay in Mumbai. She met people and during this time some old tales also came out from the box of memories of Priyanka. She narrated one such anecdote, of the first meeting with Sunny Deol. According to Priyanka, when she had her first meeting with Sunny Deol, she started trembling with fear after seeing him.

Priyanka Chopra

After winning the title of Miss World, Priyanka Chopra started her career with a Tamil film in the year 2002 and after that she got a chance to work with Sunny Deol in the film ‘The Hero’. Priyanka Chopra says, ‘I was 17 or 18 years old when I did my first film and when I met Sunny Deol for the first time on the sets of ‘The Hero’, I was trembling with fear. I had seen Sunny Deol in films since childhood. I was from a small town of Bareilly, I had seen a lot of Sunny Deol movies but never thought that I would get a chance to work with him’.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra was to be known as Desi Girl, but now this Desi Girl is working in Hollywood. Priyanka Chopra made her Hollywood debut in 2015 with ‘Quantico’. Priyanka Chopra says, ‘It was not easy for me to carve a place for myself in the American film industry, I had to meet people there like newcomers. I started with small roles, small roles are needed to get big roles and I am fine with that. Everyone thinks it is very easy, but it does not happen’.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra’s first Hollywood film ‘Love Again’ as the lead is set to release in May 2023 next year. Priyanka Chopra says ‘I tried my best to be excellent every day. Listen to your co-stars. Learned from them My acting school was my job and that’s what I’m doing now. I am trying to be better than yesterday’.