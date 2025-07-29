Archana Puran Singh Recalls Kapil Sharma’s Struggles In Fun-Filled Vlog At Yashraj Mukhate’s Home

Actor and judge Archana Puran Singh dropped a vibrant new vlog on her YouTube channel, documenting a cheerful afternoon spent at music creator Yashraj Mukhate’s home with husband Parmeet Sethi and sons Aaryamann and Ayushmaan. The visit was filled with laughter, musical surprises, and some candid throwbacks — including Archana’s emotional take on Kapil Sharma’s journey from poverty to stardom.

Yashraj, known for his viral remixes, playfully welcomed them saying, “Dar lag raha tha, itne ameer log aa rahe hain ghar pe pehli baar!” The composer then shared that he and wife Alpana got married within a day to skip the big fat Indian wedding circus. Parmeet and Archana chimed in with their own quick marriage story — revealing they kept their wedding secret for four years. “Shaadi ke 8 saal baad bataya jab Aaryamann hone wala tha,” Archana quipped.

Yashraj then gave the boys paper and pens for autographs — and Parmeet couldn’t resist a classic dad joke: “Ab bol sakte ho ki Yashraj ne sign kiya hai.”

Over lunch, Yashraj admitted to being a massive Kapil Sharma fan. “He’s still underrated,” he said, to which Archana responded warmly, “Kapil has depth. You can’t be this funny if you haven’t lived through pain.” She opened up about his difficult past, revealing how he lost his father to cancer and grew up with very little, yet turned his struggles into laughter for millions.

She also addressed the long-running gag about her laughter on shows like Comedy Circus and The Kapil Sharma Show, explaining how editors often dubbed her laughter onto weak jokes back in the day: “Main toh khud ridiculous lagti thi!” But she added that now, she laughs only when the joke is worth it — “19-20 joke ko 21 bana sakti hoon, lekin 5 ko nahi!”

The vlog ended on a high as Yashraj showcased spot-on impressions of Bollywood stars, including Varun Dhawan and the late Irrfan Khan, and even composed a quirky track for the family using random words.