BTS’ Jungkook Shows Off Chest Tattoo And Ripped Physique In New Photo With Trainer Ma Sun Ho

After returning from his military service on June 11 with fellow BTS member Jimin, Jungkook has been laser-focused on getting back into shape — and the results are showing. The singer, who had been training intensely in Los Angeles, is now back in South Korea and continuing his fitness grind.

Fans recently got a clearer look at Jungkook’s physical transformation — and a brand-new chest tattoo — thanks to a photo shared by celebrity trainer Ma Sun Ho. Known for his appearance in Physical: 100, Ma posted a selfie with the BTS star on July 29, likely taken after a workout session.

Jungkook sported a black tank top, matching shorts, and a beanie, holding a black coffee with his face partially covered by a mask. But despite the mask, his toned frame and new ink stole the spotlight.

Ma captioned the photo with a playful note: “With another JK of today… why are you working so hard?” — clearly impressed by Jungkook’s dedication even after returning home. The singer’s chest tattoo, which fans had first glimpsed during BTS’ 13th debut anniversary at J-Hope’s encore concert, was now more visible, stretching from his inked sleeve towards the center of his torso.

As BTS gears up for their Spring 2026 comeback, it seems Jungkook isn’t holding back — and Gen Z fans especially can’t stop talking about how he’s levelling up, inside and out.