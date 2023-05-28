Athiya Shetty Talks About KL Rahul Seen In Strip Club, Know What She Said, Pictures Inside!!

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are considered to be one of the hottest couples in the industry. This couple is very famous among the people. The couple is often spotted together enjoying their personal time. Athiya Shetty is often seen supporting her husband whether it is on the cricket field or on Instagram. Once again the actress has come to the rescue of her husband. Actually, these days rumors are there that KL Rahul had gone to a strip club. On this, Athiya has shared a post on her social media in support of her husband, in which she has told that whatever is being said against her husband is absolutely wrong.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty were recently spotted outside a strip club in London. After this, there is a rumor that Rahul had gone to the strip club. In such a situation, his wife has told the whole truth. She wrote in her post on Instagram, ‘I usually prefer to remain silent and do not react, but sometimes it is necessary to stand up for myself. Rahul, I, and our friends went to a regular place, as one does. Stop taking things out of context and check your facts first. Peace and love.’

After the video of KL Rahul and Athiya went viral, people started trolling them. Actually, Rahul and Athiya were spotted with the foreign dancer in the video. Rahul was also seen dancing in the bar. After which people trolled the couple a lot.