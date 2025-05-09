Babil Khan Praises His ‘Baba’ Irrfan’s Piku As A Masterpiece, Calls Director Shoojit Sircar A Father Figure

In a recent interview, Babil Khan opened up about his father Irrfan Khan’s beloved film Piku, as it gears up for a special re-release. Originally released on May 8, 2015, Piku quickly became a fan favorite and is now considered a modern classic. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone alongside Irrfan.

The film received widespread critical acclaim for its masterful storytelling, seamlessly blending humor with a poignant exploration of mortality through the lens of a father-daughter relationship. Now, the late actor’s son, Babil Khan, has shared his thoughts on the film and reflected on the special bond he shares with its director.

Babil Khan called his father, Irrfan’s Piku a masterpiece

Piku has evolved into a cult classic over the years, with audiences deeply cherishing the on-screen chemistry between Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. Irrfan Khan captivated hearts with his effortlessly charming performance, and the film’s emotional climax left many teary-eyed. Garnering three National Film Awards, Piku secured its place as one of Bollywood’s most beloved films. As the film celebrates its 10th anniversary, Irrfan’s son, Babil Khan, reflected on its legacy in a conversation with News18.

Babil Khan praised Piku as a masterpiece and highlighted one particular dialogue that deeply resonated with him. He recalled a scene where his father, Irrfan’s character, asks Deepika Padukone’s character, “Who are you if you lose your roots?” Reflecting on it, Babil shared that as he continues to navigate life, the line feels increasingly profound. He was quoted as saying:

“I think Piku is a masterpiece. In the film, there’s a dialogue that baba says to Deepika’s character. He asks her, who’re you without your roots and if you lose your roots, then who’re you? As I go along with my life, that line becomes truer for me. That’s why I say that Shoojit da takes me back to my roots.”

Babil Khan worked as an intern during the shoot of Piku

In the same conversation, Babil Khan shared that he had worked as an intern in the camera department during the filming of Piku. He mentioned that it was director Shoojit Sircar’s storytelling that profoundly influenced him. For those unaware, Shoojit also had a close relationship with Babil’s late father, the legendary actor Irrfan.

Babil Khan revealed that Shoojit Sircar is like a father figure to him

During the same conversation, Babil Khan expressed that Shoojit Sircar holds a father-like presence in his life. He revealed that the filmmaker has been instrumental in helping him stay grounded and mentally balanced. Babil went on to say that his bond with Shoojit is so meaningful to him that he would willingly do anything the director asked. He said:

“Shoojit da is a father figure to me. He has been a very, very important part of my sanity and in a very practical way. He comes to visit me and tells me, ‘Clean your room first and then we’ll talk.’ So, I cleaned my room quickly because I really wanted to talk to him. After that, he tells me that since I’ve enough space to play football, I should start dribbling the ball.”

Babil Khan recalled his father, Irrfan, once told the reporter that he was doing nothing

In the same conversation, he recalled how his father, Irrfan, was once asked by an interviewer what Babil planned to do in the future. He added that since he was learning filmmaking at the time, his father resigned and stated that he was not doing anything. However, at the time, Irrfan was not aware that his son would soon follow in his footsteps and become an actor.