Sonam Kapoor Shares First Glimpse Of Son Vayu’s Face On 7th Wedding Anniversary With Anand Ahuja: ‘The Love…’

Sonam Kapoor recently shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram, celebrating seven years of marriage with her husband, Anand Ahuja. Sonam Kapoor, known as one of the most stylish and beloved actresses in Bollywood, is always a standout presence on red carpets.

From her fashion-forward appearances to personal milestones like her wedding, everything she does garners attention. However, when it comes to her son, Vayu, Sonam and her husband, Anand Ahuja, have made a conscious effort to keep him out of the public eye and away from the media spotlight. Although Sonam has shared photos of her son on social media, his face has always been kept hidden, leaving fans eager for a glimpse. Now, after more than two years, she has finally offered a partial reveal in a new post.

Sonam Kapoor partially reveals her son, Vayu’s face

On May 8, 2018, Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony held in Mumbai. The celebration was a star-studded affair, attended by several Bollywood luminaries, including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. To commemorate their seventh wedding anniversary, Sonam shared a heartfelt post featuring a series of never-before-seen photos from their wedding, along with a few special moments with their son, Vayu. Notably, this marks the first time Sonam has partially revealed her son’s face to the public.

The couple was captured sharing a heartfelt moment as they embraced each other while holding their son, Vayu, in their arms. Dressed in a cosy fur jacket, a winter cap, and black trousers that matched his parents’ outfits, the little one looked adorable. Though his face was visible in the photo, he was sipping on a drink, which only revealed a partial glimpse of his features. Along with the photo, she wrote: “Absolutely no one compares to you. The love of my life. Always find me. Anand Ahuja eternity and beyond. Happy Anniversary.”

Sonam Kapoor once shared why she kept her personal life private

Sonam Kapoor has long been a subject of public interest and fan discussions. However, she has consistently chosen to keep her relationship with Anand Ahuja away from the limelight. In line with her preference for privacy, she has also requested paparazzi not to photograph her son, Vayu. Beyond her desire to give him a normal, grounded childhood, Sonam once spoke openly about her decision to keep her personal life private. In an interview with IANS, she shared: “I am very protective about my personal life. I’m an extremely private person and I do feel somewhere that it takes away attention from your work.”

Sonam Kapoor shared plans for her comeback in Bollywood

For those who may not know, her last appearance on the big screen was in The Zoya Factor back in 2019. During a past interview with News 18, the actress shared her excitement about making her much-anticipated comeback to cinema. While she confirmed that filming has already begun, she chose to keep the details of the project under wraps. As she put it:

“I’m super excited to face the camera again post my pregnancy. I love being an actor, and I love living so many interesting characters through my profession. Human beings fascinate me, and I love playing varied roles. I’m looking forward to my next.”