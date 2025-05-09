Rahul Vaidya-Virat Kohli Row Escalates: Cricketer’s Brother Calls Singer ‘Loser’ Amid Online Spat

The ongoing spat between singer Rahul Vaidya and cricketer Virat Kohli has taken a sharp turn, with Virat’s brother, Vikas Kohli, stepping in to defend the former Indian captain. Vikas called Rahul a “loser” for dragging Virat’s name into an online controversy during a sensitive time for the nation.

The dispute began after Rahul Vaidya mocked Virat’s explanation regarding the accidental ‘like’ on actress Avneet Kaur’s Instagram photo. In a viral post, Rahul had sarcastically blamed Instagram’s algorithm for the incident—echoing Virat’s own statement—and called Kohli a “joker.” Things intensified when Rahul claimed he had been blocked by the cricketer and lashed out at Kohli’s fans, calling them “2 kaudi ke jokers,” especially after they allegedly abused his wife and sister online.

Vikas Kohli hit back on Threads, writing, “Bache itni mehnat agar apni singing pai karle to shayad apni mehnat se famous ho jaae… While the whole nation is focused on the current situation… this idiot is on a mission to gain followers and become famous taking Virat’s name. WHAT A LOSER.”

Vikas kohli is cooking Rahul Vaidya again pic.twitter.com/ivtbKNOuFx — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) May 8, 2025

Rahul, in response, maintained that his original story was meant to be humorous and that he was shocked by the backlash. “I used to be Virat’s fan. I still admire him as a cricketer, but not as a person,” he told Zoom. He added that the trolling directed at his family crossed the line. “I chose to call them ‘jokers’ instead of using bad words. But now I’m being trolled, and my wife and sister are receiving vile messages. It’s shameful,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kohli had earlier issued a clarification on the accidental ‘like’, stating it was likely due to an Instagram algorithm glitch and urged people not to read too much into it.