Rahul Vaidya Facing Heat On Internet For Calling Virat Kohli ‘Joker’ And His Fans ‘Bigger Joker Than Virat’

Bollywood singer Rahul Vaidyav, who was also seen in the controversial reality show “Bigg Boss”, has been embroiled in controversy after calling the Indian cricket team’s star batsman Virat Kohli a ‘joker’. First, Rahul Vaidya talked about the memes related to Virat Kohli and social media influencer Avneet Kaur and took a dig at them. Later, after a sharp reaction from Kohli’s fans, he posted, ‘Virat Kohli’s fans are bigger jokers than Virat!’ Since then, there has been a flood of comments on social media, and he is being trolled fiercely.

Rahul Vaidya has posted a screenshot of a news article on his Insta story, which said that 3 RCB fans have been arrested who were sacrificing a goat in front of Virat Kohli’s cutout. Sharing it on social media, Rahul wrote, ‘A joker always remains a joker. This is very cheap. Hashtag- two-penny jokers.’ Let us tell you that Rahul is already in a rift with Virat Kohli, and he is saying a lot about him.

Sharing a video on his Instagram handle, Rahul said that his fans are also abusing Rahul and his wife, and their baby. His fans also supported him on this. Let us tell you that a few days ago, a ‘like’ done from Kohli’s account on a post about social media celebrity Avneet Kaur became a topic of discussion, after which the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and India batsman had to issue a statement.

The Indian cricketer claimed that a like was recorded from his account due to a mistake of the Instagram algorithm, after which the discussion on social media slowed down a bit, but Rahul Vaidya stepped in. Rahul Vaidya shared some stories on Instagram, mocking Virat about Avneet Kaur and said, ‘I want to say that after today, it may happen that the algorithm likes a lot of pictures which I did not like. So, whoever the girl is, please do not do PR around it because it is not my fault. It is Instagram’s fault, okay?’