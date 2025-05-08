Do You Know That Taimur Hesitates To Speak Dialogues, Feels Scared, Read To Know More!

Saif Ali Khan has been one of the finest actors of his time and is still active in Bollywood. In his 32-year career span, he has worked in more than 74 films, two web series, and a documentary. Fans also think that Saif’s sons Taimur and Jeh, who belong to the royal family of Pataudi, will also earn a lot of name in the industry in the coming time. But you will be surprised to know that Taimur hesitates to even speak dialogue and is scared of the camera.

Let us tell you that Taimur Ali Khan is the son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan and comes from a family of acting prodigies, but he has no interest in the world of glamour. In a recent conversation with Jaideep Ahlawat on Netflix’s YouTube channel, Saif revealed how Taimur feels shy to speak dialogue in front of people and hesitates to interact with the media.

Saif Ali Khan recalled, ‘Taimur was doing a school play and he said, ‘I am very scared, Abba, in front of people. He said I don’t want to say dialogues.’ And someone said, ‘You are so great. You speak a lot of lines. I don’t know how you learned these lines.’ When Jaideep asked how Taimur has understood his parents’ stardom, Saif said, ‘I think he has got used to it. And I hope he realises that we are quite down-to-earth and normal.’

Saif further said, ‘It is a lovely job and you should not take yourself too seriously.’ Recalling his childhood with his famous parents, Saif said, ‘My father was a star and my mother is a star, but they were quite normal and strict at home. This is an important thing.’ Let us tell you that Kareena and Saif welcomed son Taimur Ali Khan on 20 December 2016. Even when Taimur was young, he used to be in the limelight. After Taimur, Kareena gave birth to son Jeh on 21 February 2021. Although the paparazzi always captured Taimur and Jeh and Saif-Kareena never objected, but after Saif was attacked this year, both of them now object.