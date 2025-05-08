Netizens Took A Dig At Mukesh Chhabra For Disrespecting And Humiliating Farah Khan’s Cook Dilip

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan is making vlogs these days in which she shares the kitchen and cooking of TV and Bollywood celebrities. Her YouTube channel is quite popular, and so her cook Dilip is becoming. Farah recently went to casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s office, where she not only shared old memories but also made egg biryani. However, Mukesh’s behavior with Dilip during this time is bothering people.



Users say that Mukesh knowingly or unknowingly did not treat Dilip well, and for this, he is being criticized a lot. Farah Khan shared a new video on her YouTube channel and wrote in the caption, ‘Full fun at Mukesh Chhabra’s casting office, egg biryani treat and Dilip’s acting!’ In this video that went viral on social media in no time, Farah Khan and her cook Dilip are seen. They go to Mukesh Chhabra’s office, where they have a lot of fun.

In this video, you can see that Dilip is standing in line to give an audition. After this, there is a conversation between Farah and Mukesh, and he shows the wall of his office, where well-known celebs have written notes for him. After this, Mukesh auditions Dilip. Then comes the turn to make egg biryani, where Mukesh’s cooks help him. Here, Mukesh was heard telling Dilip that he neither knows how to cook nor how to act.

On this, Farah interrupts him and says don’t say such things. After this, Farah calls Dilip, who is standing behind, and explains that if he wants to become an actor, he should always stand in front and in the light. Dilip jokingly starts standing in front of Farah, but Mukesh pushes him back. Seeing this, users are getting very angry. One wrote, ‘Dilip bhai should not have pushed.’ Another wrote, ‘Mukesh Chhabra is very arrogant. No one has behaved like this with Dilip before. Another wrote, ‘Mukesh Chhabra has shown how he treats people of a different class.’