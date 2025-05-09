Raghav Juyal Praises Shah Rukh Khan’s Met Gala Debut: ‘Thought It Was Just Halloween For Ultra-Rich’

Shah Rukh Khan made a stunning debut at the 2025 Met Gala, joining global stars on fashion’s biggest red carpet. Clad in a regal all-black ensemble, SRK stood out with high-waisted trousers, a silk shirt, kamarbandh, and a tailcoat—leaving fans and celebrities alike in awe. Among them was actor-dancer Raghav Juyal, who added a humorous twist to his praise for the superstar.

Sharing his admiration on Instagram, Raghav wrote, “Thank you, Shah Sir—because of you, billions (okay, more than half of the entire planet) finally discovered that something called the Met Gala exists. To be honest, until then, I thought it was just Halloween for the ultra-rich.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raghav Juyal (@raghavjuyal)

SRK’s red carpet look included tailored wool trousers with a satin waistband, a long black overcoat, and a black silk shirt. Accessories like rings, layered chains, a striking diamond-studded ‘K’ pendant, and a cane featuring a bejewelled lion head added to the grandeur of his Met Gala debut.

Other Indian stars like Priyanka Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani also dazzled at the event, making this year’s Met Gala a notable moment for Indian representation.

Shah Rukh returned to Mumbai on Thursday night and was spotted at the airport with his manager Pooja Dadlani and longtime bodyguard Ravi Singh.