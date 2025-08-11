‘Bachchan Sahab Must Be Spoon Feeding Alcohol To His Kids And Coming Generation’, Aniruddhacharya Took A Dig At Bollywood 

Vrindavan’s famous religious narrator Aniruddhacharya is once again in the news headlines for his controversial comments. He has recently given a sensational statement about Bollywood as well and has compared B-town to the ‘British Raj’ and talked about banning pornographic films. He has also targeted Big B, aka Amitabh Bachchan, and Ranveer Singh.

Let us tell you that Aniruddhacharya has accused Bollywood of insulting Indian culture. He said that in films, daughters-in-law and daughters are being shown in such clothes, which has a bad effect on society and girls, and is influencing the thought process of girls. He said that seeing such pictures and acts of Bollywood stars, other girls also want to wear the same clothes as shown in films.

Citing the example of Ranveer Singh, he said that not only women, but men are also wrong to be naked. He said about Ranveer that if a star with so much money gets photographed naked like this, was it right? He says, ‘This is what I oppose.’ After this, he mentioned a song sung by Amitabh Bachchan, ‘Jeena Agar Zaroori Hai To Peena Bahut Zaroori Hai…’ He said in a strict tone, ‘Then Bachchan sahab must be spoon feeding alcohol to his children and the coming generation of the family.’

He further said that if our child goes to watch a film and Amitabh teaches him to drink alcohol, then he will also drink. This will take society on the wrong path. Then he mentioned Yo Yo Honey Singh’s song ‘Blue Hai Pani Pani’ and said that women were made to stand in less clothes in it. What will our children learn by watching this? Such films should be banned completely, in which obscenity is served.