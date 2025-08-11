‘Our Mother Used To Beat Us With Jhadu And Chappals’, Shilpa Shetty And Shamita Shetty Made Hilarious Revelations

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty never fails to take a dig at her sister, and something similar happened recently when she narrated the incident of beatings that happened in her childhood during a conversation. The actress said that her mother, Sunanda Shetty, was very strict. She did not spare her and her sister Shamita Shetty. Once she beat Shilpa and Shamita with a broom and slippers, hearing which, everyone burst out laughing.

Let us tell you that Shilpa Shetty said, ‘Our mother did not spare us at all. When we were children, she used to beat us with slippers. Many times she even beat us with a broom.’ Shilpa laughed after saying this. However, she also said that due to her mother being strict, there was a lot of discipline in her and Shamita’s lives.

Shamita Shetty also said that if both the sisters made any mistake, their mother would scold or punish them. She was not at all hesitant to give it.’ Then Shilpa said that she is looking for a perfect match for her sister Shamita. On this, Kapil Sharma asked her if her parents put pressure on Shamita to get married. Shamita said that that era is over now. Now, no one puts pressure on her for marriage.

Shamita then said that nowadays it is very difficult to find love, and that’s why she is single. Then Shilpa Shetty jokingly advised Shamita to try dating apps. Hearing this, Kapil Sharma immediately said that Huma Qureshi has a dating app, from which Shamita can take help. Everyone laughed at this. It is known that Shamita Shetty’s name was associated with many actors, including Aftab Shivdasani, Uday Chopra, Yuvraj Singh, and Harman Baweja. Then she started dating actor Rakesh Bapat.