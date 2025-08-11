‘They Look Like Haathi And Cheenti’, Bharti Singh Recalls Being Trolled For Marrying Harsh Limbachiyaa

Comedian Bharti Singh, who garners love from the fans for her talks and down-to-earth nature, married writer Harsh Limbachiyaa in the year 2017. She has always been heavy-weight, and recently she told how she was body-shamed for marrying Harsh, who is relatively thin. Bharti had earlier told that she was trolled a lot even after announcing her marriage. When she first posted pictures of her Roka, social media users commented that they looked like a couple of ants and elephants.

Let us tell you that Bharti was insulted by saying that Harsh is very thin and she will make a blast one day. Bharti Singh had to face trolling after her marriage. In an interview given to one of the media houses, she told how sad and shocked she was after marrying Harsh. She said that it was her own choice whether she wanted to marry a short boy or a 6-foot-tall boy. Bharti told how hurt she was by being called ‘fat’.

She said, ‘It’s my life, I have made it. People are getting married blindly, fat will kill him, he is so thin. There are some people who made me realize that you are fat, you are worthy. Only a fat boy can marry a fat girl. A thin boy cannot marry her.’ Bharti further told that she and Harsh used to laugh out loud at the body-shaming comments. She said that neither of them talked about it.

Bharti also said that out of 100 people, 5 were selfish, but the remaining 95 people gave her so much love, blessings, and support that she did not even remember those 5% people. Let us tell you that now this couple is blessed with a beautiful son, Lakshya, whom they lovingly call Gola, and runs their podcast and vlogs on their respective YouTube channels apart from working for the channel.