Ali Asgar Can Be Seen In TV’s Most Controversial Reality Show ‘Bigg Boss 19’? Read To Know More

One of the most popular and talented comedians, Ali Asgar, earned a lot of fame by becoming ‘Daadi’ in Kapil Sharma’s show ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’. Meanwhile, news is coming about him that he can be seen in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 19’ hosted by Salman Khan. To make this season a hit, the makers are trying each and every possible trick. That is why they are approaching those celebs whom the audience likes to watch.

According to one of the media sources, Ali Asgar has been approached by the makers of the show to join the show. It is evident that Ali is a big name in the world of comedy and has been entertaining his fans for the past several years. However, he has not been working with Kapil for some time. A source said that the makers are offering a big amount to the actor, but it is not yet confirmed whether Ali has accepted the offer or not.

Ali Asgar is not in Kapil’s Netflix show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’. He has not been working with Kapil for a long time. Regarding this, he told one of the media houses, ‘It is the love of the audience that they still keep writing that they want to see me back in the show. I am thankful to God that the audience likes my work. I am also thankful to Kapil. Don’t know about the future, but I am busy with my chat show ‘Chaddi Buddy’.’

Ali also said that he is working on some films, which are shot in the village. That is why he is not able to watch Kapil’s show. He was also busy with his daughter’s admission. This time, the theme of this season of ‘Bigg Boss’ is ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkar’. This will be the first time in the history of Bigg Boss when the housemates will make all the small and big decisions. Its trailer has been released recently.