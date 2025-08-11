Ahaan Panday’s Viral Video of Taking A Selfie With A Bike Rider Fan While In A Moving Car Winning Hearts of Fans

Saiyaara fame Ahaan Panday is the star kid who became a star overnight with the immense success of his debut film with Aneet Padda. Since the release of his romantic drama film, there has been a flood of his fans in the world. While people are liking his onscreen look, in real life too, Ahaan is leaving no stone unturned to win the hearts of the people. Recently, Ahaan was seen meeting one of his fans on the road in such a way that he is now being praised a lot.

Let us tell you that ‘Saiyaara’ has broken many box office records. Ahaan and Anit are being counted among the favorite stars by the public. People are liking the cool style of Ahaan Panday in real life. These days, wherever the stars of ‘Saiyaara’ are enjoying themselves, celebrations follow them. A funny video is in the headlines right now.

In this viral video shared on social media, Ahaan is seen going somewhere in his car and is surrounded by fans on the way. Ahaan is seen talking to them by rolling down the window of the car and is also trying to take a selfie by taking the phone of a fan riding on a bike. The way he is meeting his fans on the road is being praised a lot by netizens on social media.

People have made a lot of comments after watching this video. One user said, ‘Handsome, humble, and down to earth, Ahaan, you have won all our hearts’. One user said, ‘The guy is very cute and down to earth too. I have been following Ahaan since his Dubsmash days, and seeing him happy makes even fans like us happy’. Another said, ‘He is very cute, so cute, so natural, so true. May God bless him abundantly and immensely’.