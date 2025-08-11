‘True Blood Remains Forever’, Juhi Babbar Shared An Emotional Post On Raksha Bandhan Without Prateik Babbar

Everyone celebrated the beautiful occasion and festival of the bond of brother and sister, Raksha Bandhan, with pomp and show. But it seems that all is not well in the Babbar family since Bollywood actor Raj Babbar’s daughter Juhi Soni Babbar has shared an emotional post on her official social media handle on Rakhi. It can be clearly seen that her stepbrother, Prateik Babbar, is nowhere to be seen.

Juhi Soni Babbar

Let us tell you that Juhi Soni Babbar shared a photo of the Raksha Bandhan celebration on her Instagram. In this post, she mentioned the emptiness inside her. She shared many photos on social media, but stepbrother Prateik Smita Patil was not seen. It is clear that Prateik, who did not invite the family to his wedding, did not join her on this festival as well.

Prateik Smita Patil

Juhi Babbar shared the photos and wrote in the caption, ‘Some celebrations are full… and some seem incomplete. Today is Rakshabandhan. And there is happiness, but a part of my heart is still missing. But life goes on… and no one can change the blood relation. True blood remains forever.’ Seeing this post, one user said, ‘I am no one to comment on your family matter, but I felt very bad not seeing Prateik. He should have come too.’

Juhi Babbar

While another user has said, ‘Is Prateik not a brother now? Why is he not in these photos?’ Another fan asked, ‘Didn’t you call Prateik Bhaiya?’ Let us tell you that Prateik is the son of Raj Babbar and the late actress Smita Patil. Before Smita, Raj was married to Nadira Babbar, with whom he has two children, Juhi and Arya. Earlier, Prateik used to be with his step-siblings and live together, but since April 2025, they have been separated.